Wreck brings Interstate 5 traffic to halt in Tacoma

A multiple-vehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma brought traffic to a stop in all lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted.
The wreck is near milepost 132 and the access ramp to state Route 16. Authorities are on the scene.
At 1:15 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the collision has been cleared.
