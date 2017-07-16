A multiple-vehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma brought traffic to a stop in all lanes. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Local

July 16, 2017 12:51 PM

Wreck brings Interstate 5 traffic to halt in Tacoma

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A multiple-vehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma brought traffic to a stop in all lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted.

The wreck is near milepost 132 and the access ramp to state Route 16. Authorities are on the scene.

At 1:15 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the collision has been cleared.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

