Local

July 16, 2017 4:10 PM

Errant driver creates drive-through church, woman injured

By Craig Sailor

The sanctity of a Federal Way church was shattered Sunday afternoon when a man drove his car through the church’s wall, demolishing congregation seating.

A woman in her late 50s who was in the building sustained a leg injury, said acting battalion chief Ryan Herrera of South King Fire and Rescue.

“It looks like (the driver) accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake,” Herrera said.

The car first hit a parked car in the parking lot of apartments in the 1600 block of South 308th Street.

The driver then drove through the wall of the strip mall church at 30800 block of Pacific Highway South.

The driver was not injured.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

