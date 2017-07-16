Local

He jumped three stories, growled at police and was arrested. Now, he’s dead

By Craig Sailor

A man died Sunday in Kent after jumping from a three-story high window and being taken into custody.

Kent Police officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to the report of a domestic dispute. A family stated that their 40-year-old father was intoxicated and acting strangely, Kent police said.

“It was reported that the male had grabbed two of the young children and went to a third story window,” Kent police said in a statement. “Family members were able to get the children back from him and call 911.”

Sometime after that and before officers arrived the man jumped from the third story window.

Police said the man then entered a nearby vacant apartment.

When police arrived the male “growled” at them and “ranted incoherent statements about Jesus.”

The officers arrested the suspect without incident, they said.

“However, shortly after being arrested, the male exhibited medical complications and medics who were on scene tended to him,” police said.

Sometime after the man was transported to the hospital he died.

“The investigation is on-going and a medical examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the cause of death,” police said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

