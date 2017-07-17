Watch him drive into a gas pump and hit another car. Police said he was drunk.

The car came screeching into the parking lot of a Federal Way gas station, rolled once and slammed into another car and a gas pump, police said.
No one was seriously injured early Monday, but firefighters had to extricate the man from his SUV.
This is the third time a driver has crashed into that ARCO gas pump, the owners told KOMO.
It happened just before 2 a.m. after the driver lost control traveling east on Pacific Highway South at 272nd Street and went through a fence into the parking lot.
The driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for minor injuries, but police said he is expected to booked into jail on suspicion of DUI later Monday.
At the time of the crash, the driver of the car that was hit was inside the store paying for fuel.
