Watch him drive into a gas pump and hit another car. Police said he was drunk.

0:36 Suspected drunk driver plows into car at Federal Way gas station Pause

1:19 Spectacular Deschutes Falls Park set for September reopening

1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales

0:18 Wreck brings Interstate 5 traffic to halt in Tacoma

0:16 Fire destroys car, damages others at Tacoma Mall

1:14 Serving ‘good food at great prices’ — Key Peninsula’s Snack Shack yearns to please

0:31 Scene of fatal motorcycle accident on I-5

0:49 Do you have expensive tastes? Then this house is definitely for you.

2:29 Multimillion dollar mansion headed to auction block