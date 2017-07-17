Tacoma will rename street to honor slain police officer Wednesday

Tacoma will get a new street on Wednesday: Reginald Gutierrez Lane.

The street that winds through Stewart Heights Park and past a police substation where the slain officer worked will be given the name in an 11 a.m. dedication ceremony Wednesday.

The public is welcome to attend.

“Jake” Gutierrez, as he was known to family and friends, was fatally shot Nov. 30 several blocks north of the park while responding to a domestic disturbance. He was 45.

While based at the substation he often interacted with children who played in Stewart Heights Park.

Speakers for the 11 a.m. dedication include Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, park board president Andrea Smith and a member of Gutierrez’s family.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool will act as master of ceremonies.

The park and its pool will remain open during the dedication. Part of East 56th Street will be blocked.