July 18, 2017 7:08 AM

Ammonia leak closes Sumner road

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A possible ammonia leak at a seafood wholesaler prompted an evacuation and shut down a Sumner road early Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Professional Firefighters.

Crews were called about 1:30 a.m. to Shining Ocean Inc. in the 1500 block of Puyallup Street after an odd smell was detected and an alarm sounded.

Police closed that section of Puyallup Street as a precaution and evacuated the business.

It does not appear that anyone was directly exposed or affected by the leak.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

