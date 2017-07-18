Ammonia leak closes Sumner road

A possible ammonia leak at a seafood wholesaler prompted an evacuation and shut down a Sumner road early Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Professional Firefighters.
Crews were called about 1:30 a.m. to Shining Ocean Inc. in the 1500 block of Puyallup Street after an odd smell was detected and an alarm sounded.
Police closed that section of Puyallup Street as a precaution and evacuated the business.
It does not appear that anyone was directly exposed or affected by the leak.
#BREAKING Update. Crews onscene reporting an ammonia leak. Crews have isolated the immediate area and have closed Puyallup St in #Sumner pic.twitter.com/3cPMQTxvzs— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) July 18, 2017
