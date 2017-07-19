Slain Tacoma officer will be remembered ‘long after all of us are gone’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:13 Bloody beating of homeless man caught on police body cameras Pause 1:32 Slain police officer memorialized with Tacoma street name 0:19 Neighbors thought an elderly woman was inside the burning house 1:12 Liquid natural gas pipeline construction in Fife draw noisy protesters 1:13 Wilkeson skaters will soon be catching killer air off a strip of bacon 0:36 Suspected drunk driver plows into car at Federal Way gas station 1:19 Spectacular Deschutes Falls Park set for September reopening 1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 0:18 Wreck brings Interstate 5 traffic to halt in Tacoma 0:16 Fire destroys car, damages others at Tacoma Mall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tacoma has a new street: Reginald Gutierrez Lane. The street that winds through Stewart Heights Park and past a police substation where the slain officer worked was named in a dedication ceremony Wednesday.

Tacoma has a new street: Reginald Gutierrez Lane. The street that winds through Stewart Heights Park and past a police substation where the slain officer worked was named in a dedication ceremony Wednesday. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com