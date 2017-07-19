Will new Interstate 5 ramp meters help ease Tacoma area traffic congestion?

If you’ve jumped onto southbound Interstate 5 between Fife and Tacoma recently, you might have noticed new ramp meters regulating traffic flow on the on-ramps.
They were installed this week by the state Department of Transportation in the hopes of reducing congestion on the freeway.
The meters, which essentially are traffic signals, were installed at four interchanges between 54th Avenue in Fife and Portland Avenue in Tacoma, where traffic often slows to a crawl during the afternoon rush hour, the state Department of Transportation reported.
They are operational at the following on-ramps:
- 54th Avenue East to southbound I-5
- Port of Tacoma Road to southbound I-5
- East Bay Street to southbound I-5
- Portland Avenue to southbound I-5
John Wynands is the administrator for the department’s Olympic Region, which includes Tacoma.
“Ramp metering is a proven, cost-effective approach to reducing freeway congestion and collisions, providing drivers a better, more reliable trip,” Wynands in a statement. “While these ramp meters won’t put an end to congestion along the corridor, they will help reduce the length of time the congestion is in place.”
By creating a gap between each car that merges onto the highway, ramp meters help keep the flow of traffic at an even pace, according to DOT officials. That reduces merging-related crashes by up to 30 percent, Wynands said.
Ramp meters have been installed more and more recently to help regulate traffic flow on busy roads. Last year, they were installed on Route 512 in the Parkland area. DOT officials said they plan one day to have the meters on every on-ramp to state Route 512 between Interstate 5 and state Route 167.
The department also has credited the implementation of 18 new ramp meters through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord corridor with improving commute times between Tacoma and Olympia.
According to the state’s most recent Corridor Capacity Report, a 4:50 p.m. commute for a lone driver between Tacoma and Olympia dropped from an average of 43 minutes in 2013 to 41 minutes in 2015. The “reliable commute time” decreased from 68 minutes in 2013 to 61 minutes on that stretch.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
