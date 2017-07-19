The life of the late Dr. George Tanbara will be celebrated Aug. 5 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
Local

July 19, 2017

Celebrate the life of Dr. George Tanbara, Tacoma’s ‘24-7 doctor’

By Jared Brown

jared.brown@thenewstribune.com

Time has shown that fund raising and filling seats was always easier with the name of Dr. George Tanbara attached to it.

‘The only problem was, everybody wanted to get up and say how much they love George and (his late wife) Kimi,” said David Flentge, a longtime friend and CEO of Community Health Care, an organization Tanbara helped start.

That kind of behavior will be expected Aug. 5 when a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. for the former “24-7 doctor” and prolific volunteer, who died July 1.

Who knows, maybe all 119,00 square feet of the Greater Tacoma Convention Center will be filled with Tanbara’s admirers, family and friends — he had 95 years of changing people’s lives under his belt.

