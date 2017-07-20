Father and 4-year-old son killed in Auburn house fire after wife and daughter escaped

A 27-year-old Auburn man and his 4-year-old son were found dead in their home late Wednesday after a fire ripped through their apartment.
Officials said the man’s wife and 9-year-old daughter were able to escape unharmed before crews arrived about 11:30 p.m.
By that time, the flames were too intense for Valley Regional crews to go inside the fourplex and save the man and boy. Two police officers who arrived before firefighters also tried to go inside to rescue the man and boy but it was too hot.
It’s unknown what started the blaze in the 2600 block of O Street Northeast. Firefighters quickly upgraded their response to 2 alarms when they got on scene.
After the flames were extinguished, the bodies of the father and son were found upstairs.
They have not been identified.
Other residents in the fourplex, including a family and its dog, were not injured.
The American Red Cross is helping eight displaced residents. All four units suffered severe damage, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority. Two were damaged by fire; the other two were damaged by water and smoke.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments