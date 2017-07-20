West Nile virus resurfaces in Pierce County after three years, via a California visit

An east Pierce County man contracted West Nile virus during a recent trip to California, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
This is the first reported case of a person infected by West Nile virus in the Pacific Northwest this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is also the first case since 2014 of a Pierce County resident contracting the virus while traveling.
According to the Health Department, the man, who is in his 20s, came down with a headache, stiff neck and sore body July 8. He did not go to the hospital and learned he had a mild case of West Nile after donating blood in California.
There is no risk of retransmission of his case in Pierce County, a Health Department spokesman said.
Nine Washingtonians were reported as having contracted West Nile in 2016. The virus is usually spread via infected mosquitoes, but can be passed from a pregnant mother to her offspring or via blood tranfusions. West Nile-infected mosquitoes were discovered in Yakima County in June.
The Health Department said no one has contracted West Nile virus in Pierce County since 2006, which was the year the infection was first reported in humans in the state. A bird in the county tested positive for West Nile virus in 2009.
About one in five people who are infected by the virus get sick, mostly with a fever or soreness within two weeks of infection. The symptoms usually go away without medical care. Fewer than 1 percent of people infected by the virus suffer complications that lead to serious neurological illnesses. About 10 percent of those die.
People over 60 are among the most at-risk for the severe illnesses related to the virus.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally
