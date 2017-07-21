4 injured in rollover crash on I-5 in Lakewood

Four people were injured Friday morning when a vehicle rolled over into oncoming trafffic on Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. when the truck rolled from the southbound lanes over the middle barrier into the northbound lanes near Bridgeport Way.
Three of the people involved suffered minor injuries and one suffered critical injuries, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said.
Northbound I-5 is clear. However, northbound traffic is still backed up about 5 miles. pic.twitter.com/iDhILLXn4X— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 21, 2017
Traffic was backed up about five miles south and seven miles north, according to the state Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
