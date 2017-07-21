Four people were injured when a vehicle rolled over into oncoming traffic early Friday morning. Joshia Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Four people were injured when a vehicle rolled over into oncoming traffic early Friday morning. Joshia Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Local

July 21, 2017 8:23 AM

4 injured in rollover crash on I-5 in Lakewood

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Four people were injured Friday morning when a vehicle rolled over into oncoming trafffic on Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to the State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. when the truck rolled from the southbound lanes over the middle barrier into the northbound lanes near Bridgeport Way.

Three of the people involved suffered minor injuries and one suffered critical injuries, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

Traffic was backed up about five miles south and seven miles north, according to the state Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Truck rolls over into oncoming traffic on I-5, injures 4

View More Video