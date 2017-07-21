Everybody’s going to get wet when group tries for record water fight at Fort Steilacoom

It will be a battle for the ages.
A Guinness World Record-setting brawl ... in Lakewood?
More than 2,500 “water warriors” will fling Splash Balls at each other at Fort Steilacoom Park on Aug. 5 — all trying to get each other as wet as possible. Organizers expect 5,000 of the water bombs to be used shortly after gates open at noon.
“We battle for five minutes and then we set a world record,” said Diego Wendt, founder of 4US, an all-volunteer charity based in Lakewood.
Though the five minutes of chaos could bring a world record to Lakewood, that’s not really what it’s for.
For Wendt, it’s all about raising money for his charity, 4US, which he started with his wife, Kim, in 2004 to raise money for ultrasound technology — hoping to lower the rate of abortions by choice. Money raised from the event go to the purchase of ultrasound machines and training for pregnancy resource centers.
“The mission is to illuminate hope for pregnant women in crisis through the power of ultrasound,” he said.
For the last three years, 4US tried to break the record for largest squirt gun fight and failed. This year they have set their sights on a world record water fight.
After this, it’s back to squirt guns and then the “goal is to set a new world record every year,” Wendt said.
Event details
Overnight camping
Camping is available at the park – (1) 8-person tent space for each site. RV camping is also available, but there are no hookups. Camping is limited to the first 100 campsite reservations ($10 online). No campfires are allowed, and generators must stop running at midnight.
Admission
▪ Kids 5 and under are free
▪ Kids ages 6-13 get each event for $5. A parent or guardian must sign a waiver for them to participate.
▪ Splashball fight is free with another event purchase.
▪ See www.4us.org/rally-round-4-ultrasound for full pricing details.
Schedule
▪ The LumaGlow Fun Run and theBEAT concert will take place on Friday, Aug. 4.
▪ All other events (Run/Walk, Ride, Roll, Splash Ball Fight, etc.) will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5.
▪ The Family Fun Fest will run both days.
For the World’s Largest Splash Ball Fight, gates open at 12:00 p.m. and the battle begins at 12:45 p.m.
