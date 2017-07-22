Rollover wreck closes Route 18 for hours and gets driver assault charge

A driver was charged with vehicular assault following a rollover wreck on state Route 18 that left him and his passenger injured, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The accident occurred when a 1994 Toyota Camry was being driven eastbound on state Route 18, just east of Weyerhaeuser Way, at a high rate of speed, the Washington State Patrol said.
The car drifted off the road and drove onto the soft shoulder, causing it to roll. The driver was ejected and the vehicle came to rest on its side.
The highway was blocked for nearly five hours, the State Patrol said.
The male driver and female passenger, both 33 and from Auburn, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of their injuries.
