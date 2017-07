Spanaway Lake no longer carries a toxic algae caution advisory.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department lifted the advisory it issued on July 3.

“The toxic algae bloom has decreased in size and no longer presents a public health concern,” the department said.

The toxins in the algae can be risky to pets and people. Ingestion or prolonged skin contact cause muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and/or nausea, according to the health department.