Racetrack crash sends three jockeys to hospital

Three jockeys were hospitalized after their horses collided during the sixth race Saturday night at Emerald Downs in Auburn.
Jockeys Eliska Kubinova, Juan Gutierrez and David Martin were all in stable condition Sunday following the three-horse spill, according to a news release from the racetrack.
All three riders were taken to Valley Medical Center in Kent.
According to the release, “Signorina Ermenia, ridden by Kubinova, was leading the one-mile race when the 4-year-old filly went wrong and fell nearing the quarter-mile pole. Current Sea Xpress and I’z a Sweet Ride both collided with the fallen horse, sending Gutierrez and Martin hurdling to the ground.”
The seventh and eighth races Saturday night were cancelled after the accident, but racing is scheduled to resume Sunday at 2 p.m.
KIRO 7 reported that one of the horses involved in the crash suffered a fractured leg, but that the other two horses were not injured.
A spokesman for the racetrack did not return an email seeking information about the accident.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments