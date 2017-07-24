71-year-old survived 6 days lost in Olympic National Park with only dog Yoda for company

A 71-year-old woman and her Chihuahua-terrier were rescued Sunday after six days in Olympic National Park, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
Rescuers found Sajean E. Geer and her dog, Yoda, by helicopter off Obstruction Point Road, after they’d been stranded in the park since July 17, according to the Daily News.
Clallam County sheriff’s deputies asked the public to help find Geer, after they did a welfare check at her Port Angeles-area home June 18 and weren’t able to find Geer or her vehicle.
Geer was hungry, thirsty and had minor scratches, but was otherwise uninjured, the Daily News reported. She said she survived by drinking water she found.
