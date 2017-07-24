Your neighbor may be helping science when the eclipse comes

David Anderson, from Bellevue, checks his telescope settings during a run-through of his procedure to record video of the upcoming total solar eclipse while at his apartment complex on Friday June 30, 2017 in Bellevue. Anderson is part of a team of almost 100 amateur and professional astronomers who plan to photograph identical imagery of the eclipse that will be compiled together to create the longest video ever recorded of the phenomenon. Kjell Redal The Seattle Times