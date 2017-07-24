The tall ship Lady Washington ran aground on a sandbar in Sequim Bay Monday. A high tide refloated her. Launched in 1989, Lady Washington has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
The tall ship Lady Washington ran aground on a sandbar in Sequim Bay Monday. A high tide refloated her. Launched in 1989, Lady Washington has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Steve Bloom Staff file, 2009
The tall ship Lady Washington ran aground on a sandbar in Sequim Bay Monday. A high tide refloated her. Launched in 1989, Lady Washington has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Steve Bloom Staff file, 2009

Local

July 24, 2017 6:06 PM

Ships get stuck in sand, too: Lady Washington freed after running aground

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Many a driver has found themselves stuck in the sand.

On Monday it happened to the tall ship Lady Washington.

The sailing ship left John Wayne Marina in Sequim Bay around 8:15 a.m., bound for Port Orchard. It quickly ran aground on a sandbar.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the vessel. No one was injured, Grays Harbor Historical Seaport said in a statement.

At 3:10 p.m. the tide had risen high enough to refloat Lady Washington.

The wooden-hulled ship’s crew conducted sea trials while a Coast Guard vessel observed.

The ship will be escorted to a Port Townsend boatyard for inspection.

“No serious damage to the vessel is predicted,” Grays Harbor Historical Seaport said in a statement.

“At this time the causes of the grounding are still under internal investigation,” the Seaport said.

The Seaport will issue a statement once an investigation has been made.

Launched in 1989, Lady Washington has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
Nothing too trivial for these thieves — even flower baskets 1:30

Nothing too trivial for these thieves — even flower baskets
Tacoma man charged with setting house on fire with family inside 0:19

Tacoma man charged with setting house on fire with family inside

View More Video