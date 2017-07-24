Ships get stuck in sand, too: Lady Washington freed after running aground

Many a driver has found themselves stuck in the sand.
On Monday it happened to the tall ship Lady Washington.
The sailing ship left John Wayne Marina in Sequim Bay around 8:15 a.m., bound for Port Orchard. It quickly ran aground on a sandbar.
The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the vessel. No one was injured, Grays Harbor Historical Seaport said in a statement.
At 3:10 p.m. the tide had risen high enough to refloat Lady Washington.
The wooden-hulled ship’s crew conducted sea trials while a Coast Guard vessel observed.
The ship will be escorted to a Port Townsend boatyard for inspection.
“No serious damage to the vessel is predicted,” Grays Harbor Historical Seaport said in a statement.
“At this time the causes of the grounding are still under internal investigation,” the Seaport said.
The Seaport will issue a statement once an investigation has been made.
Launched in 1989, Lady Washington has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
