A transient man scales a cliff above Interstate 705 in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon after rescuing Hunter the boxer, according to the Washington State Patrol. Hunter had jumped from his owners’ car as they drove before getting caught in some vines above the freeway’s northbound lanes.
A transient man scales a cliff above Interstate 705 in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon after rescuing Hunter the boxer, according to the Washington State Patrol. Hunter had jumped from his owners’ car as they drove before getting caught in some vines above the freeway’s northbound lanes. Trooper Brooke Bova Washington State Patrol
A transient man scales a cliff above Interstate 705 in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon after rescuing Hunter the boxer, according to the Washington State Patrol. Hunter had jumped from his owners’ car as they drove before getting caught in some vines above the freeway’s northbound lanes. Trooper Brooke Bova Washington State Patrol

Local

A dog jumped from a car on I-705. A transient knew the terrain well enough to save him

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 25, 2017 4:44 PM

Hunter the boxer jumped from a moving car on Interstate 705 in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon and got tangled up in underbrush on a steep slope, according to the Washington State Patrol.

So a man who lives under the overpass volunteered to walk up the slippery slope and rescue the perilously perched pooch, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

“He offered to hike up there because he knows the terrain,” Bova said. “He’s really the one who saved the day.”

Troopers arrived to northbound I-705 with Tacoma firefighters about 3 p.m. after the dog jumped from the vehicle and got tangled up in some ivy.

“It was a really precarious spot with a really steep dropoff,” Bova said.

The transient man was undeterred, scaling the face of the face of the cliff, dog in hand.

Bova got there in time to watch Hunter get handed back off to his family, safe and sound.

“It was really cool,” she said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows burglar helping himself to cat food

Video shows burglar helping himself to cat food 3:17

Video shows burglar helping himself to cat food
Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser 1:00

Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser
Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser 1:00

Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser

View More Video