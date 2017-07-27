Search to resume for woman who fell over Wallace Falls

A 19-year-old hiker is feared to have fallen over Wallace Falls Wednesday after hopping over a fence to take a picture.
The woman, who was with two friends, has not been identified.
Crews were called to the popular 5.6-mile trail near Gold Bar Wednesday afternoon but had to suspend the search when night fell.
“… darkness has fallen and the vertical, slippery terrain is too dangerous to continue,” Gold Bar Fire tweeted.
The search is expected to resume Thursday.
Authorities said the woman and her friends were hiking at the top of the 955-foot waterfall when they decided to climb over the observation deck fence and out onto an island.
After they turned around to go back, the woman’s two friends heard a scream and a splash but couldn’t find her.
Search crews found her shoes and a broken Go Pro stick, KOMO reported.
#WallaceFallsRescue @SnoCoSheriff will be taking over the search for the missing subject who is believed to have fallen over the falls. 2/2— Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017
