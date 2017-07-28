Small plane crashes in Enumclaw, seriously injuring 3

Three people were injured Thursday night after a small plane crashed near the Enumclaw Airport.
It’s unclear whether the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed during takeoff or landing. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Firefighters were called to the 45000 block of 244th Avenue Southeast just before 9 p.m. and found the plane on fire near the runway. It narrowly missed a playground when it plummeted to the ground.
Two people were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while a third was taken there by ambulance, according to the Enumclaw Fire Department.
One remains in critical condition, one was in serious condition and the other was in satisfactory condition, hospital staff said.
Witnesses said they heard noises and ran out to see the fiery crash.
“We heard a sound, it wasn’t followed by an explosion, but it was definitely a thud type sound,” Darren Rawie told KOMO.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments