Washington State Patrol Courtesy
Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Local

Jackknifed semi takes out concrete barrier, snarls traffic on I-5 in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 7:35 AM

A drowsy semi-truck driver lost control of his rig early Friday and jackknifed on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, knocking out part of the concrete barrier and creating a traffic nightmare.

Troopers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes near 38th Street and found the semi blocking all lanes.

A lengthy section of the barrier had been broken off and concrete chunks were scattered across the freeway.

No one was seriously injured. The driver suffered bumps and bruises but is otherwise OK, trooper Brooke Bova said.

He allegedly told troopers he swerved around another vehicle, lost control and struck the barrier.

It took hours for officials to clean up the scene, tow the semi and fix the barrier.

All lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Small plane narrowly misses playground in Enumclaw crash

Small plane narrowly misses playground in Enumclaw crash 0:49

Small plane narrowly misses playground in Enumclaw crash
Indoor fitness trail at South Hill Mall encourages shoppers to get active 0:39

Indoor fitness trail at South Hill Mall encourages shoppers to get active
Small plane narrowly misses playground in Enumclaw crash 0:18

Small plane narrowly misses playground in Enumclaw crash

View More Video