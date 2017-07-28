Jackknifed semi takes out concrete barrier, snarls traffic on I-5 in Tacoma

A drowsy semi-truck driver lost control of his rig early Friday and jackknifed on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, knocking out part of the concrete barrier and creating a traffic nightmare.
Troopers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes near 38th Street and found the semi blocking all lanes.
A lengthy section of the barrier had been broken off and concrete chunks were scattered across the freeway.
No one was seriously injured. The driver suffered bumps and bruises but is otherwise OK, trooper Brooke Bova said.
He allegedly told troopers he swerved around another vehicle, lost control and struck the barrier.
It took hours for officials to clean up the scene, tow the semi and fix the barrier.
Early morning commuters: be aware of heavy traffic north & south 5 @ 38th from crews clearing over night collision. Should be clear soon!— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017
All lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments