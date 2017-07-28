Tacoma Power releases sockeye salmon into Lake Cushman for first time

It’s a fishy first.
Tacoma Public Utilities last month crews released 30,000 sockeye salmon smolt into Lake Cushman, a Tacoma Power-managed reservoir in Mason County.
Tacoma Power received the sockeye eggs in December 2016 and incubated them in the Saltwater Park Sockeye Hatchery along Hood Canal.
After a couple of years growing in Lake Cushman, the salmon will be caught in a floating fish collector along the Cushman No. 1 Dam and then released into the North Fork Skokomish River.
There are approximately 220,000 additional sockeye at Tacoma Power’s Saltwater Park hatchery that will be released later this year.
