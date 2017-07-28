Cushman fish facilities released 30,000 sockeye salmon into Lake Cushman on June 22, 2017. These were the first fish raised at Tacoma Power's Saltwater Park Sockeye Hatchery, which is part of the Cushman Hydro Project in Mason County, Wash. Courtesy Tacoma Public Utilities
Cushman fish facilities released 30,000 sockeye salmon into Lake Cushman on June 22, 2017. These were the first fish raised at Tacoma Power's Saltwater Park Sockeye Hatchery, which is part of the Cushman Hydro Project in Mason County, Wash. Courtesy Tacoma Public Utilities

Local

Tacoma Power releases sockeye salmon into Lake Cushman for first time

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 2:03 PM

It’s a fishy first.

Tacoma Public Utilities last month crews released 30,000 sockeye salmon smolt into Lake Cushman, a Tacoma Power-managed reservoir in Mason County.

Tacoma Power received the sockeye eggs in December 2016 and incubated them in the Saltwater Park Sockeye Hatchery along Hood Canal.

After a couple of years growing in Lake Cushman, the salmon will be caught in a floating fish collector along the Cushman No. 1 Dam and then released into the North Fork Skokomish River.

There are approximately 220,000 additional sockeye at Tacoma Power’s Saltwater Park hatchery that will be released later this year.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  