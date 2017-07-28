The News Tribune names new editor

Dale Phelps, managing editor of The News Tribune since 2008, has been named the newspaper’s top editor and vice president of news.
Publisher David Zeeck announced Phelps’ promotion at a staff meeting Thursday. Phelps succeeds Karen Peterson, who left the newspaper in April after eight years as executive editor.
He is the 11th editor of The News Tribune since the newspaper started in 1918.
“It’s Dale’s passion for journalism, his devotion to the staff and to Tacoma, and his commitment to the digital future that make him the right person at the right time to be editor of the TNT,” Zeeck wrote in an email to the newspaper’s senior managers.
Phelps, 58, has been an editor at The News Tribune since 1998. In an interview, he noted the civic role of The News Tribune in helping Tacoma maintain an independent identity despite the closeness of Seattle.
“The great thing about this newspaper is this tradition behind it that connects everybody in town to one thing, generation to generation,” Phelps said. “Nurturing that kind of tradition while trying to evolve into a more modern delivery of information is a real challenge.”
This year, he has overseen a transition to focus The News Tribune on online journalism.
“You would like, someday, for somebody to look back to the people of 2017 and say they started getting it right, they started figuring out the best way to make things work,” Phelps said of the news business’s evolution.
Previously, he supervised coverage of large events, including the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay and the Seattle Seahawks’ three Super Bowl trips.
“Dale’s unique combination of leadership, news judgment, an analytical mind and sly humor has been a critical element in many of our brightest moments over nearly two decades,” Zeeck said. “And those traits were certainly evident as he led the entire newsroom team through the initial stages of news reinvention and the next steps toward a pure digital future.”
Phelps is a Kansas City native and has worked in newspapers since 1979, when he joined the Kansas City Star as a clerk. He worked in editing roles in the Star’s sports department until he moved to The News Tribune as sports editor. He became deputy managing editor in 2006.
Phelps lives in downtown Tacoma with his wife, Julie Kramer. He is a 1980 graduate of William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and is a devoted fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
