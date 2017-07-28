Local

Man killed in Enumclaw-area rollover wreck identified

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 3:37 PM

King County medical examiners have identified the man killed Thursday night after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash near Enumclaw.

Tievon Tachell, 35, died at the scene of the wreck on 244th Avenue Southeast near Southeast 416th Street, which happened about 7:20 p.m.

Tachell was traveling northbound on 244th Avenue when he hit loose gravel and lost control of his car, King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West said Friday afternoon. He went sideways into the southbound lanes and rolled into the ditch, which ejected him from the car.

Tachell was not wearing a seat belt, West said.

Alcohol likely played a factor in the wreck, West said, and Tachell may have been speeding when he lost control of his car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

