Tacoma Fire helps an occupant of a vehicle that tumbled off of southbound Interstate 5 south of the S. 5th street interchange, July 29, 2017.
Tacoma Fire helps an occupant of a vehicle that tumbled off of southbound Interstate 5 south of the S. 5th street interchange, July 29, 2017. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Tacoma Fire helps an occupant of a vehicle that tumbled off of southbound Interstate 5 south of the S. 5th street interchange, July 29, 2017. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Swerving car knocks a pickup truck off I-5 into nearby parking lot

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

July 29, 2017 10:44 AM

A pickup truck driving on Intertate 5 was knocked into the parking lot of a Tacoma golf store Saturday morning when a nearby car swerved into it, according to the State Patrol.

Trooper Brooke Bova said a car going south on the highway near South 56th Street hit the back bumper of the pickup, spinning the truck counterclockwise until it hit dirt on the side of the highway. The truck then rolled into the golf store’s parking lot.

The truck stopped upside down.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Bova said. But people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The patrol is unsure why the car swerved into the truck.

Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Young man given 26 years for Halloween robberies gets new sentence

Young man given 26 years for Halloween robberies gets new sentence 1:33

Young man given 26 years for Halloween robberies gets new sentence
Aerial yoga can be good therapy for an ailing back 2:44

Aerial yoga can be good therapy for an ailing back
Man turns life around, now helps others walking out of prison 1:36

Man turns life around, now helps others walking out of prison

View More Video