Swerving car knocks a pickup truck off I-5 into nearby parking lot

A pickup truck driving on Intertate 5 was knocked into the parking lot of a Tacoma golf store Saturday morning when a nearby car swerved into it, according to the State Patrol.
Trooper Brooke Bova said a car going south on the highway near South 56th Street hit the back bumper of the pickup, spinning the truck counterclockwise until it hit dirt on the side of the highway. The truck then rolled into the golf store’s parking lot.
A southbound car tumbles off of I-5 south of S. 56th street. pic.twitter.com/fpNdh5yfU2— Tacoma News Tribune (@thenewstribune) July 29, 2017
The truck stopped upside down.
Nobody was injured in the incident, Bova said. But people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
The patrol is unsure why the car swerved into the truck.
