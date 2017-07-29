Emergency medical service personnel transport an injured Australian skier to an ambulance from the Point Defiance Park boat ramp in Tacoma on Saturday.
Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 29, 2017 5:57 PM

U.S. Coast Guard personnel rescued an injured water skier after a 100 mph crash during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma on Saturday, according to a news release.

A medium response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene to assist with the event, the release stated. The crew immediately pulled the Australian skier from the water with a litter and carried the person to medics waiting at the Point Defiance Park boat ramp.

The water skiier suffered a broken leg and injured back, the Coast Guard said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

