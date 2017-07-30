105 degrees? Heat watch in effect this week throughout Puget Sound

Temperatures could rise to above 100 degrees this week as a heat wave overtakes the Puget Sound.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch advisory from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday evening. The heat watch covers a broad swath of Western Washington, from Chehalis to Everett.
Tacoma, Olympia and Seattle are among the areas that should brace for higher-than-normal temperatures, according to the weather service.
“Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s, warming to the 90s to near 105 on Thursday,” the warning says.
“Temperatures will cool Friday, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and 90s.”
The weather service warns that the hot temperatures will create “a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the advisory says.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”
For those who just can’t resist that game of ultimate Frisbee or pickup basketball, the weather service advises that people engaging in outdoor activities “have access to plenty of beverages as well as places to get out of the direct sunlight.”
