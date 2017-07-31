Local

Man who drowned in Lake Tapps is identified

By Stacia Glenn

July 31, 2017 7:44 AM

A man who drowned Sunday while swimming in Lake Tapps has been identified as 22-year-old Gary Kesti.

Rescuers estimate Kesti, of Orting, was underneath the water about 20 to 30 minutes before a pair of Pierce County divers pulled him out.

Emergency personnel started CPR at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Kesti and some friends went to Allan Yorke Park in Bonney Lake to cool off on a hot day. Kesti swam outside the designated swimming area, which is roped off and bordered by buoys, East Pierce Fire officials said.

He was about 100 yards offshore when his friends realized they could no longer see him and started yelling for help.

Bonney Lake police already had a boat on the water and immediately began searching for Kesti. They were soon joined by Pierce County sheriff’s divers, who found the man beneath the water.

