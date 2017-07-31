They went to clean up church grounds and found human remains

A group that gathered to clean up the property around a Federal Way church Saturday stumbled across human remains.
Police and forensic examiners from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the person and how they died.
No details were immediately available.
The volunteers and employees were doing work around Evergreen Bible Chapel when they found the bones east of the building in the 34000 block of 21st Avenue Southwest.
Ed Styles, who was helping with the cleanup, told KIRO he’s afraid the remains may belong to somebody he found living in the woods and tried to help.
“I would like to know who he is, because he’s got a family probably, maybe kids, maybe a wife, these are now unknown things you see,” the 82-year-old said.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments