Man is seriously injured in Lacey area after he jumps from moving train

A man thought to be in his 50s was seriously injured Saturday night after he reportedly jumped out of an Amtrak train, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The man suffered serious head, arm and leg injuries, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said Sunday. The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and may have later been flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
About 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Lacey fire crews were dispatched to Centennial Station near Lacey after a report of a possible jumper, he said. They found nothing at the scene after they arrived, he said.
But about 10 minutes later, Lacey police found the man a mile south of the station near the Horizon Pointe subdivision. The man was thought to have jumped out of a train traveling about 70 miles per hour.
A spokeswoman with Amtrak said in an email Sunday that the man was able to jump from the train through a door that he had manually released.
Amtrak train 508, traveling to Seattle from Eugene, Oregon, was delayed for 90 minutes Saturday night, spokeswoman Christina Leeds said.
