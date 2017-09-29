Class reunions

September
Mt. Tahoma High School Class of 1977 5-11:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Cheney Stadium, 2502 S. Tyler St., Tacoma. $65 per person, $115 per couple. Mail to Mt. Tahoma 77, P.O. Box 1777, Milton 98354-1777. $75 per person at the door. mtclassof77@gmail.com
Rogers and Puyallup High School Classes of 1971-1972 6 p.m. Sept. 29, Spar Pole Tavern, 120 Washington Ave. S., Orting, no host bar and food. 2 p.m. Sept. 30, The Bridge Lounge & Nightclub, Emerald Queen Casino, no host bar, live music, The Boinkers 3-7:30 p.m. Dinner buffet at 5 p.m. $50 per person until Sept. 13, after $60. R.S.V.P. and payment to RHS Class of ‘72, 8521 64th Ave. E., Puyallup, 98371. classreport.org/usa/wa/puyallup/rhs/1972
October
Aquinas Academy, Bellarmine Preparatory and St. Leo High School Classes of 1952-1957 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Joe Burgi 253-250-3461, joe4334@msn.com
Lincoln High School Class of 1977 6-11:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Ale House Pub and Eatery, 2122 Mildred St. W., University Place. No cover, no host bar. hundleys5@hotmail.com
