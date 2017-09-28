KIRO-TV Courtesy
Man killed after crashing into tree in Federal Way

By Stacia Glenn

September 28, 2017 7:36 AM

A man died early Thursday after his truck crashed into a tree in Federal Way and rolled several times.

It was about 2 a.m. when the pickup truck hit a tree in the 3300 block of Southwest 320th Street.

The driver, who has not been identified, was thrown into a nearby parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no one else inside the truck and the driver may have been speeding before the crash.

Westbound lanes of SW 320th Street were closed for three hours during the investigation.

