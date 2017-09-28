FILE: Simple pleasures, like Done Carroll finding a crab on Sunnyside Beach in Steilacoom, draws a reaction from her daughters Kyla, 4, and Taylor, 10. Thursday is expected to be the last warm day of the year with a high of 83.
FILE: Simple pleasures, like Done Carroll finding a crab on Sunnyside Beach in Steilacoom, draws a reaction from her daughters Kyla, 4, and Taylor, 10. Thursday is expected to be the last warm day of the year with a high of 83. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
FILE: Simple pleasures, like Done Carroll finding a crab on Sunnyside Beach in Steilacoom, draws a reaction from her daughters Kyla, 4, and Taylor, 10. Thursday is expected to be the last warm day of the year with a high of 83. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Love the warm weather? Better enjoy it today. It’ll be cool and rainy from here on out

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

September 28, 2017 9:55 AM

Thursday is supposed to be the last warm day of the year so if you’re a sun-worshipper, get out there and enjoy it.

A high of 86 degrees was reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It was 80 degrees on Wednesday, making it the latest back-to-back 80 degree days in 30 years.

The last time was Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in 1987.

“We have one last day of summerlike weather to deal with and then it’s onward to fall as we know it,” Dustin Guy, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told The Seattle Times. “

Thursday’s temperatures are 16 degrees higher than the average.

Forecasters said it will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler by Friday, when rain could return.

Snow levels are expected to fall from 12,000 feet to 7,000 feet on Friday, and drop to 5,000 feet on Saturday.

A chance of rain remains in the forecast through at least Wednesday.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lip-synching Washington cops promote suicide awareness in video

Lip-synching Washington cops promote suicide awareness in video 1:01

Lip-synching Washington cops promote suicide awareness in video

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become 1:49

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"
Tacoma gets its own life, science innovation hub 1:44

Tacoma gets its own life, science innovation hub

View More Video