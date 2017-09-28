Love the warm weather? Better enjoy it today. It’ll be cool and rainy from here on out

Thursday is supposed to be the last warm day of the year so if you’re a sun-worshipper, get out there and enjoy it.
A high of 86 degrees was reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It was 80 degrees on Wednesday, making it the latest back-to-back 80 degree days in 30 years.
The last time was Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in 1987.
“We have one last day of summerlike weather to deal with and then it’s onward to fall as we know it,” Dustin Guy, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told The Seattle Times. “
Thursday’s temperatures are 16 degrees higher than the average.
Forecasters said it will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler by Friday, when rain could return.
Snow levels are expected to fall from 12,000 feet to 7,000 feet on Friday, and drop to 5,000 feet on Saturday.
A chance of rain remains in the forecast through at least Wednesday.
Dawn breaks on our latest back-to-back 80° degree days in 30 years. Don't like warmth? Fri will be nearly 20 degrees cooler...and wet. #wawx pic.twitter.com/D8ZeDxPULA— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 28, 2017
