Deputies need help finding missing Graham woman

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

September 28, 2017 3:56 PM

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to find a Graham woman last seen in Puyallup nearly three weeks ago.

Donna Jean Guntle, 61, has serious medical issues, the Sheriff’s Department posted to Twitter on Thursday.

Guntle is 5 feet 2 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tanktop, a black hoodie, and black shoes with white soles.

She often goes to the Emerald Queen Casinos in Tacoma and Fife, the department said, and is known to frequent homeless camps near them.

Guntle was reported missing Sept. 18. Her family had not seen her for 12 days and reported her missing.

On Sept. 7, she made a transaction at a South Hill store.

The next day she tried to take a taxi from a Puyallup home to the Emerald Queen Casino, but she was unable to pay the fare and the driver left her at 15th Avenue and Meridian, just south of the fairgrounds.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information about Guntle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pierce County sheriff’s deputies at 253-798-4721.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

