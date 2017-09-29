Jason Moore TNS
Jason Moore TNS

Local

Garth Brooks adds extra shows at Tacoma Dome. Tickets on sale now

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

September 29, 2017 10:34 AM

UPDATED October 02, 2017 06:30 AM

Fans have gone so crazy for Garth Brooks coming to the Tacoma Dome that four extra shows were added.

He and wife Trisha Yearwood will now perform Nov. 3-5. They will play two performances each on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning. They start at $74.98 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling Ticketmaster Express at 866-448-7849 or 800-745-3000 or on the Ticketmaster app.

The first four shows sold out in little more than an hour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brooks, a top-selling country artist, hasn’t played in the Seattle-Tacoma area in 19 years. His last trip to the Tacoma Dome was in 1993 with two sold-out shows.

Brooks was named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association this year, making it his fifth time. That’s a first for any artist.

He passed Elvis Presley years ago as the No. 1 selling solo artist in the U.S. with more than 148 million album sales. (Presley, the King of Rock & Roll, was listed at 134.5 million).

Brooks has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

He and Yearwood started their World Tour three years ago, selling 5.9 million tickets.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

    Outgoing Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland offers perspective on her eight years in office.

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor
Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures

View More Video