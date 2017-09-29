Pacific residents Anna Shtogryn, seen here with her 7-month-old son Jonathan, and Samantha Niemi have sued Honey Bucket, contending the company’s plant in Pacific is releasing harmful smells and fumes. A Pierce County judge recently expanded their lawsuit into a class action.
Pacific residents Anna Shtogryn, seen here with her 7-month-old son Jonathan, and Samantha Niemi have sued Honey Bucket, contending the company’s plant in Pacific is releasing harmful smells and fumes. A Pierce County judge recently expanded their lawsuit into a class action. Steve Ringman Seattle Times
Pacific residents Anna Shtogryn, seen here with her 7-month-old son Jonathan, and Samantha Niemi have sued Honey Bucket, contending the company’s plant in Pacific is releasing harmful smells and fumes. A Pierce County judge recently expanded their lawsuit into a class action. Steve Ringman Seattle Times

Local

Lawsuit over smelly portable toilets expanded to a class action

By Christine Willmsen

Seattle Times

September 29, 2017 10:38 AM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 02:46 PM

A judge certified a lawsuit against Honey Bucket as a class action Wednesday, allowing residents in Pacific who have complained of odors to join the case.

Initially, four neighbors filed a lawsuit against Northwest Cascade and its Honey Bucket and FloHawks divisions, stating that odors, gases and fumes exacerbated their asthma, caused headaches and devalued their properties.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Helen Whitener’s order allows property owners from about 40 lots in the same neighborhood to become plaintiffs.

Northwest Cascade operates a small wastewater-treatment facility and cleaning station for Honey Buckets, which are portable bathrooms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vacuum pumper trucks suck the contents of the Honey Buckets, wherever they are located, and transport the waste to the property in Pacific, south of Auburn. The sewage is pressed into biosolids that are used for agriculture and landscaping. The remaining partially treated wastewater is sent through the King County Wastewater Treatment system. The toilets are hauled to the Pacific facility, power washed and stored there until needed again.

Since 2014, when the Honey Bucket operation expanded, neighbors have smelled sewage.

Related stories from The News Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

    Outgoing Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland offers perspective on her eight years in office.

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor
Rain and snow may make travel difficult 0:38

Rain and snow may make travel difficult
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures

View More Video