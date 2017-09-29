Lawsuit over smelly portable toilets expanded to a class action

A judge certified a lawsuit against Honey Bucket as a class action Wednesday, allowing residents in Pacific who have complained of odors to join the case.

Initially, four neighbors filed a lawsuit against Northwest Cascade and its Honey Bucket and FloHawks divisions, stating that odors, gases and fumes exacerbated their asthma, caused headaches and devalued their properties.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Helen Whitener’s order allows property owners from about 40 lots in the same neighborhood to become plaintiffs.

Northwest Cascade operates a small wastewater-treatment facility and cleaning station for Honey Buckets, which are portable bathrooms.

Vacuum pumper trucks suck the contents of the Honey Buckets, wherever they are located, and transport the waste to the property in Pacific, south of Auburn. The sewage is pressed into biosolids that are used for agriculture and landscaping. The remaining partially treated wastewater is sent through the King County Wastewater Treatment system. The toilets are hauled to the Pacific facility, power washed and stored there until needed again.

Since 2014, when the Honey Bucket operation expanded, neighbors have smelled sewage.