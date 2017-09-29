Missing schizophrenic sex offender found in Spanaway

Update as of 12:34 p.m.:
Deputies found Rhem and made sure he registered as a transient sex offender.
Initial post:
A 57-year-old Spanaway man walked away from his group home six days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
Ray Rhem Jr. is a convicted sex offender with paranoid schizophrenia and severe high blood pressure.
His caretakers at McGee’s Guest House on 82nd Avenue East reported him missing Wednesday. He was last seen Sept. 23 walking on Canyon Road East.
Rhem is 5-feet-8 and 180 pounds, with graying black hair and brown eyes. He walks with a limp on the right side.
Rhem was convicted in 2003 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
