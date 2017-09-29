Lip synch patrol: Cops get their Wilson Phillips on in the name of suicide prevention

Hold on – that’s the message two cops imparted while getting their Wilson Phillips on in the name of suicide prevention.
The Republic Police Department posted a clip on Facebook of the duo lip synching the 1990s hit “Hold On” with the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
In the video, Ferry County sheriff’s deputy Christine Clark mouths the chorus while Republic Police officer Nick White adds in some sweet dance moves.
“We wanted to put a funny spin on something serious to help people come forward and speak up if they do need something,” White told KING5.
She said the video, filmed in their patrol car, took two takes.
“If you or someone you know is having a rough time, don’t give up, just hold on,” the departments wrote.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
