Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail and being hit by SUV

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday after he hit a guardrail on state Route 599 and then was struck by a SUV.
Thomas Hutchison, 35, of Kirkland died in the accident just before 11 p.m. in Tukwila, the Washington State Patrol said.
Hutchison was traveling north on the highway when his Suzuki VS1400 motorcycle hit a guardrail, throwing him from the bike.
He came to rest in the right hand lane and was struck by a Cadillac Escalade.
Hutchison, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the State Patrol said.
The driver and thee passengers in the Escalade were not hurt. The driver was not cited.
The State Patrol said the accident remains under investigation.
