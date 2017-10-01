Lakewood man burns down his own house down on purpose - police

1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes Pause

0:38 Lakewood man sets his own house on fire, police say

1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"

1:38 Protecting Crystal Mountain from the Norse Peak fire

1:44 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

0:30 Crews are replacing 1960s-era concrete on southbound I-5

2:46 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks players' action fund for minority education, police training to better U.S.

0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club