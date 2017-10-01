Lakewood man burns down his own house down on purpose - police

A Lakewood man allegedly set his own house on fire Sunday morning, destroying it.
No one was hurt in the 7:30 a.m. blaze in the 6400 block of Alfaretta Street Southwest.
The occupant “was outside the structure when we got here,” West Pierce Fire spokeswoman Hallie McCurdy said.
The house was fully involved with flames when fire crews arrived, McCurdy said.
The man told fire crews and police that he had set the fire on purpose, police and fire officials said. He did not initially say why.
Police were interviewing the man later Sunday, spokesman Chris Lawler said.
In addition to creating an illegal burn, the man could face charges of endangering his neighbors and first responders.
A cat escaped the blaze unharmed.
