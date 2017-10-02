More Videos

Local

Pedestrian killed after walking in front of train in Puyallup

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 02, 2017 10:55 AM

A man who died Monday after being struck by an Amtrak train in Puyallup may have looked up at the train and continued walking in front of it, police said.

It was about 10:25 a.m. when the train hit the man as he crossed the tracks at Meridian Avenue.

The man has not been identified.

“At this time, it appears the bells, whistles and lights on the train were functioning properly,” Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

The train stopped after the accident, blocking crossings at Fifth Street Northwest and Seventh Street Northwest, which were closed for several hours. They reopened by 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

