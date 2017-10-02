Pierce County cop goes from tourist to volunteer at Las Vegas shooting

Ed Troyer knows what a full police response to a crisis looks like and how citizens react to them.
A day after finding himself in the middle of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is impressed with both how first responders and ordinary citizens handled the tragedy.
“It was really cool to see how people came together and took care of each other,” he said in a phone interview from Nevada on Monday night.
The large number of wounded overwhelmed emergency crews as the crisis unfolded. Citizens pitched in to help.
“It would be one fireman and five tourists carrying the stretcher,” he said. A long line of ambulances was in constant rotation, he said.
Troyer was attending an REO Speedwagon concert across town before the shooting. He’s friends with the band’s drummer, Bryan Hitt.
After the show, Troyer was driving back to the Las Vegas Strip when he saw the massive police response.
“I just got out of the car and walked up to Tropicana (Avenue) where all the mayhem was,” he said. “I saw some people running and I saw girls with blood on them, it wasn’t theirs, but it was somebody’s.”
Troyer identified himself to Las Vegas officers and volunteered to keep watch on their equipment so they didn’t have to leave officers behind.
“They’re all running toward (the shooting),” Troyer said of police. “I didn’t see one hesitate.”
When Troyer returned to his hotel, the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, around 3 a.m. he found about 1,000 people camped out in common areas. Las Vegas Police had locked down all hotels on the Strip.
“You couldn’t get in or out of any casino,” Troyer said.
The Bellagio staff provided their unplanned guests with blankets and pillows.
Monday, Troyer said, was really surreal.
“All the signs say ‘give blood here’ or ‘call this number if you’re missing friends or relatives’.”
Troyer doesn’t know if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time or the right place at the right time.
“I’m still not sure yet,” he said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments