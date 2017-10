4:56 Sumner's Ben Wilson on The News Tribune's list of top football players in 2016 Pause

1:20 1 dead after Tacoma warehouse fire

1:17 Gig Harbor entertainment complex built to appeal to both young and old

1:06 Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released

0:38 Lakewood man sets his own house on fire, police say

0:53 Amtrak train hits and kills Puyallup pedestrian

1:54 Fast ferry service a hot ticket in Bremerton. Could it work in Tacoma?

1:40 Nordic Festival features buttery treats

0:53 UW linebacker Sean Constantine talks about former DC Justin Wilcox, who is now Cal's coach