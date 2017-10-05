NRA signals it might accept some gun regulations in the wake of Las Vegas massacre

This Feb. 1, 2013, file photo shows a “bump stock” next to a disassembled .22-caliber rifle at North Raleigh Guns in Raleigh, N.C. The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, attached what is called a bump-stock to two of his weapons, in effect converting semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones. Allen Breed Associated Press