Local

Man killed in fire at vacant building identified

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

October 05, 2017 8:34 PM

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the man killed Tuesday night in a downtown Tacoma fire.

Shawn Perkins, 39, died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, medical examiners determined. He had no fixed address, and he was in a building where homeless people often congregated.

Tea light candles started a fire in the basement of the vacant building at East 19th Street and Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said Thursday.

Firefighters responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to find flames and smoke erupting from the building, significantly damaging it.

Firefighters found Perkins’ body inside the building, but they were unable to revive him.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

