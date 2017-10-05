Woman killed in Tacoma house fire identified

More Videos 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens Pause 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 16:39 Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting 0:53 Amtrak train hits and kills Puyallup pedestrian 3:48 Heroic Tacoma doctor stayed while others ran during Vegas shooting 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 3:08 Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 3:53 Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

House fire in south Tacoma claims life of woman Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

