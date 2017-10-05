More Videos

  • House fire in south Tacoma claims life of woman

    Firefighters battling a Thursday morning house fire on South D Street in Tacoma find a deceased woman inside. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Local

Woman killed in Tacoma house fire identified

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

October 05, 2017 8:42 PM

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the woman killed during a Thursday morning house fire in Tacoma’s South End.

Kay Triggs-Isbell, 75, was found dead when firefighters responded to her home about 9:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South D Street, Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

Firefighters had been called to the home because of smoke coming from the structure.

No other occupants were in the home at the time, Meinecke said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

