Woman killed in Tacoma house fire identified

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the woman killed during a Thursday morning house fire in Tacoma’s South End.
Kay Triggs-Isbell, 75, was found dead when firefighters responded to her home about 9:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South D Street, Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Firefighters had been called to the home because of smoke coming from the structure.
No other occupants were in the home at the time, Meinecke said.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
