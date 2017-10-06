It couldn’t stick the landing. Wreck leaves car balanced on hood of second vehicle

A car crashed through a guard rail, dropped over a retaining wall and landed on a second car Friday morning in Federal Way, according to South King Fire and a media report.
The department tweeted images of a black Honda balanced with its front bumper on the crinkled hood of another car and its rear wheels sitting on top of the wall. One person had minor injuries according to the tweet. The incident occurred on the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South.
SKFR at an MVA 32000 23rd AVE S. One car over the edge and hit another car. One person with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/fXe4WmdBjr— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) October 6, 2017
