It couldn’t stick the landing. Wreck leaves car balanced on hood of second vehicle

More Videos 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council Pause 0:57 Further details on accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist 1:56 Planning commissioner fired amid DuPont land use debate 0:26 Federal Way accident leaves car in precarious spot 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 0:35 Crew works to clear overturned dump truck 1:40 Nordic Festival features buttery treats 3:48 Heroic Tacoma doctor stayed while others ran during Vegas shooting 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 3:08 Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Federal Way accident leaves car in precarious spot The driver of a car sustained minor injuries after crashing through a railing and plunging over a wall Friday morning in Federal Way. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South. The driver of a car sustained minor injuries after crashing through a railing and plunging over a wall Friday morning in Federal Way. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South. South King Fire Department Courtesy

The driver of a car sustained minor injuries after crashing through a railing and plunging over a wall Friday morning in Federal Way. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South. South King Fire Department Courtesy