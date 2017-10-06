More Videos

    The driver of a car sustained minor injuries after crashing through a railing and plunging over a wall Friday morning in Federal Way. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South.

It couldn’t stick the landing. Wreck leaves car balanced on hood of second vehicle

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 06, 2017 12:17 PM

A car crashed through a guard rail, dropped over a retaining wall and landed on a second car Friday morning in Federal Way, according to South King Fire and a media report.

The department tweeted images of a black Honda balanced with its front bumper on the crinkled hood of another car and its rear wheels sitting on top of the wall. One person had minor injuries according to the tweet. The incident occurred on the 32000 block of 23rd Avenue South.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

