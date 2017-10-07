Mount Rainier National Park Courtesy
‘Cold, wet weather’ on Saturday, with lots of snow in the mountains

October 07, 2017 7:53 AM

Snow is falling in the mountains, and forecasters are warning about the chilly temperatures and high winds.

A special weather statement from the National Weather Service says the snow level is dropping to about 4,000 feet and several inches are expected to fall on mountain passes.

Temperatures in the Cascades and Olympics won’t inch above the mid-30s and low-40s Saturday, and winds could reach 25 mph.

“Hikers and backpackers should be prepared for cold, wet weather,” meteorologists wrote in the statement.

The Paradise area in Mount Rainier National Park could get up to four inches and with winds gusting as high as 44 mph, temperatures will feel like 21 degrees.

In Tacoma, the chance of rain returning is pretty high, starting around 11 a.m. It may be wet through the night but Sunday is supposed to be mostly sunny and 61 degrees.

